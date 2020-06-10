125-3 E PINE STREET

Amenities

Imagine a life where a lakefront doubles as your front yard, world-class theaters, shops, and restaurants are a simple stroll away, and your everyday life rivals a resort-style one. This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away. Overlooking Lake Eola this transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio Inside contemporary interiors are as stylish as they are functional with hard-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vinyl-plank flooring and stacked washers and dryers. And for those who adore upgrades, select homes include moveable kitchen islands and frameless shower doors. If you visualize a life of breathtaking sophistication, where you can get away without going anywhere, and something exciting is always within a simple stroll, it's time to make us your new home.