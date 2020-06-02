All apartments in Orlando
125-2 E PINE STREET

125-2 Pine Street · (407) 619-7272
Location

125-2 Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32824
Taft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,974

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Imagine a life where a lakefront doubles as your front yard, world-class theaters, shops, and restaurants are a simple stroll away, and your everyday life rivals a resort-style one. This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away. Overlooking Lake Eola this transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio Inside contemporary interiors are as stylish as they are functional with hard-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vinyl-plank flooring and stacked washers and dryers. And for those who adore upgrades, select homes include moveable kitchen islands and frameless shower doors. If you visualize a life of breathtaking sophistication, where you can get away without going anywhere, and something exciting is always within a simple stroll, it's time to make us your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125-2 E PINE STREET have any available units?
125-2 E PINE STREET has a unit available for $1,974 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 125-2 E PINE STREET have?
Some of 125-2 E PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125-2 E PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
125-2 E PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125-2 E PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 125-2 E PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 125-2 E PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 125-2 E PINE STREET does offer parking.
Does 125-2 E PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125-2 E PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125-2 E PINE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 125-2 E PINE STREET has a pool.
Does 125-2 E PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 125-2 E PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 125-2 E PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125-2 E PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
