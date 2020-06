12236 PESCARA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

FANTASTIC LIFESTYLE ABOUND AT VILLAGE WALK AT LAKE NONA. WATER AND WATER EVERYWHERE. LIVING IN PEACE AND SERENITY IN A GUARD GATED ONE OF A KIND COMMUNITY IN THE METRO ORLANDO AREA. GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH EXPANDED LIVING/DINING AREA [38' X 14'] TO ENJOY THE WATER VIEWS OF THE ENDLESS CONNECTING CANALS FROM YOUR 20' X 19' BRICK PAVER LANAI. THIS UNIT IS MOVE-IN CONDITION LOVINGLY CARE-FOR BY THE OWNERS!!! NO NEED TO LEAVE THE COMMUNITY TO GO TO THE GYM. THE CLUB HOUSE COMPLETE WITH STATE-OF-THE ART FITNESS CENTER, HEATED RESORT STYLE POOL; SEPARATE LAP-POOL, 6 LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS WITH TENNIS PAVILION, LIGHTED BASKETBALL COURT, TOT-LOT, ROMANTIC LAKESIDE GAZEBO, MULTIPLE MULTI-FUNCTION PARKS/MANICURED OPEN SPACES, A PRIVATE COMMUNITY GAS STATION AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!! CLUB HOUSE WITH MULTIPLE FUNCTION ROOMS FOR PRIVATE OR SOCIAL GATHERINGS TO ALSO INCLUDE ENOUGH SPACE FOR PRIVATE LARGE FAMILY PARTIES OR OTHER CELEBRATIONS OR MEETINGS. EQUIPTEDD WITH CATERING KITCHEN FACILITIES. ENJOY THE MILES AND MILES OF EXTRA WIDE PAVED WALKING PATHS ALONG THE SCENIC CANALS CONNECTED BY MULTIPLE PICTURESQUE BRIDGES. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF LAKE NONA. ONLY 5 MINUTES FROM THE MEDICAL CITY, MINUTES FROM SR417 GREENWAY, LESS THAN 10 MINUTES FROM ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND THE BEACHLINE TO THE FAMED FLORIDA BEACHES OR CAPE CANAVERAL. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, DINING, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITAL. GREAT LOCATION. ***THERE ARE NO OTHER SIMILAR COMMUNITY IN THE ORLANDO METRO AREA!!! THIS UNIT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE LONG!!!