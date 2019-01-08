Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12235 PASHA LANE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12235 PASHA LANE
12235 Pasha Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12235 Pasha Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 1 story SFH in this spectacular gated community. This home has 3 bedrooms, and an office space, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Close to new hospitals, 417 and the airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12235 PASHA LANE have any available units?
12235 PASHA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12235 PASHA LANE have?
Some of 12235 PASHA LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12235 PASHA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12235 PASHA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235 PASHA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12235 PASHA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 12235 PASHA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12235 PASHA LANE offers parking.
Does 12235 PASHA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235 PASHA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235 PASHA LANE have a pool?
No, 12235 PASHA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12235 PASHA LANE have accessible units?
No, 12235 PASHA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12235 PASHA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12235 PASHA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
