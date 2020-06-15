All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

1222 Dewey Ave.

1222 Dewey Avenue · (407) 999-6791
Location

1222 Dewey Avenue, Orlando, FL 32808
Mercy Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1222 Dewey Ave. · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
PRICE CUT!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
1222 DEWEY AVENUE
ORLANDO, FL 328081
Rent: $925/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard, enclosed laundry room, and nicely painted inside and out. BRAND NEW ROOF RECENTLY INSTALLED. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $1,025, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3965723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Dewey Ave. have any available units?
1222 Dewey Ave. has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Dewey Ave. have?
Some of 1222 Dewey Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Dewey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Dewey Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Dewey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Dewey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Dewey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Dewey Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1222 Dewey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Dewey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Dewey Ave. have a pool?
No, 1222 Dewey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Dewey Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 1222 Dewey Ave. has accessible units.
Does 1222 Dewey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Dewey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
