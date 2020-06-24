All apartments in Orlando
12132 Tripletail Ln.

12132 Tripletail Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12132 Tripletail Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
12132 Tripletail Ln. Available 04/15/19 Unique 3 BRD and +Den/Office 2 BA Village at Village Walk Lake Nona. - Practically Brand New, Hardly lived in! Spectacular Wrap Around Waterfront, End Unit Villa Only Used a Few Times & Located in Sought after Guard Gated Resort Style Living, VillageWalk at Lake Nona. 3BR+ Den/Office, 2BA, 2CG, 1708SF. Gorgeous Kitchen w/ 42 Wood Cabinets w/ Crown Molding, Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash, Breakfast Bar & Stainless App. Master Suite features Sitting Area & Water Views. Master Bath has Upgraded High Dual Vanities, Seamless Shower & Large Walk-In Closet. Split & Open Floor Plan Offering Privacy, Plantation Shutters, Neutral Paint, Crown Molding, Glass French Doors, Lots of Windows for Natural Light, Upgraded Washer & Dryer Included, Volume Ceilings, Upgraded Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans, Diamond Pattern Tile, Brick Paver Patio/Walkway/Driveway, Oversized Water View Lot. Entertain on your Extended Lanai w/ Panoramic Views due to an Upgraded Screen w/ No Bottom Rails & 3 Panel Sliding Doors. VillageWalk Offers: Clubhouse, Heated Lap Pool, Heated Resort Pool, Fitness Center, Library, Card Room, Grand Ballroom, 6 Tennis Courts, Playground, Basketball Court, Miles of Beautifully Landscaped Bike/Walk Paths. 24HR Manned Gate, Lawn Maintenance/Fertilization, Alarm Service, Hi-Speed Internet, Basic Cable, Gas Station, Lake Nona Deli & Market, Hair Salon, Photo Studio, The Green Leaf Spa & So Much More. Patio Furniture is included with the rent. Close to Medical City, Airport, 417, Entertainment & Shopping. For showing request contact Laura Alves at 407-4967616.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3908671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12132 Tripletail Ln. have any available units?
12132 Tripletail Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12132 Tripletail Ln. have?
Some of 12132 Tripletail Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12132 Tripletail Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
12132 Tripletail Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132 Tripletail Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 12132 Tripletail Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 12132 Tripletail Ln. offer parking?
No, 12132 Tripletail Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 12132 Tripletail Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12132 Tripletail Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132 Tripletail Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 12132 Tripletail Ln. has a pool.
Does 12132 Tripletail Ln. have accessible units?
No, 12132 Tripletail Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 12132 Tripletail Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12132 Tripletail Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
