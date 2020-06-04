All apartments in Orlando
12067 AUTUMN FERN LANE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

12067 AUTUMN FERN LANE

12067 Autumn Fern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12067 Autumn Fern Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Executive Home in Village Walk at Lake Nona. Enjoy Resort Style Living in Large Spacious Home. This is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story single family home in the highly sought after Village Walk community of Lake Nona 2 minutes to Medical City. This property features neutral paint and tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, and nicely equipped kitchen with Granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Upstairs you find a spacious master with walk-in closet, master bath, and guest bath and 2 other bedrooms along with a J & J bath. 2-car garage with auto-opener, plenty of closet space. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance, state-of-the-art fitness center, heated resort-style pool, tennis pavilion and 6 lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo, and much more. Beautiful clubhouse with meeting facilities, library, restaurant, gas station, salon and spa in the community. Included in the rent is lawn maintenance, basic cable TV, and Internet. Move in Ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

