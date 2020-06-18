12043 AUTUMN FERN LANE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Beautiful Executive Home in Village Walk at Lake Nona. Enjoy Resort Style Living in Large Spacious Home. This is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story single family home in the highly sought after Village Walk community of Lake Nona 2 minutes to Medical City. This property features neutral paint and tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, and nicely equipped kitchen with Granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Upstairs you find a spacious master with walk-in closet, master bath, and guest bath and 2 other bedrooms along with a J & J bath. 2-car garage with auto-opener, plenty of closet space. Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and bridges. The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance, state-of-the-art fitness center, heated resort-style pool, tennis pavilion and 6 lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo, and much more. Beautiful clubhouse with meeting facilities, library, restaurant, gas station, salon and spa in the community. Included in the rent is lawn maintenance, basic cable TV, and Internet.