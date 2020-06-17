1199 SORIA AVE

Amenities
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups. Nice yard area with limited lawncare required. Nice pool in community.
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups. Nice yard area with limited lawncare required. Nice pool in community.