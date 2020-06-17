All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:51 PM

1199 SORIA AVE

1199 Soria Avenue · (407) 841-3986
Location

1199 Soria Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups. Nice yard area with limited lawncare required. Nice pool in community.
Spacious villa in gated community located near SR408, Curryford Rd. and airport. All tiled, remodeled eat in kitchen, master has shower stall & walkin closet, large family room and interior washer/dryer hookups. Nice yard area with limited lawncare required. Nice pool in community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 SORIA AVE have any available units?
1199 SORIA AVE has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 SORIA AVE have?
Some of 1199 SORIA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 SORIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1199 SORIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 SORIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 SORIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1199 SORIA AVE offer parking?
No, 1199 SORIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1199 SORIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 SORIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 SORIA AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1199 SORIA AVE has a pool.
Does 1199 SORIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1199 SORIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 SORIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 SORIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
