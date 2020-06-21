1199 Bennett Road

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 A Beautiful Two Story Home Near Everything - Property Id: 296518



If you would want to have each bed room with its own full bath, a sizable living space in and outside of the house, a better work and life balance by accessing stylish shopping, entertainment, professional fitness facilities, lots restaurants in a walking distance, as well as A gated schools, this house is for you.

This beautiful 3 bd, 3.5 ba, 2 story home is located in the high desirable Baldwin Park community. All 3 bed rooms has its own full bath. It has new refrigerator, microwave, range, & dish washer in kitchen. It has family room, formal dinning, breakfast area. 2 car garage has a good storage space. New paved courtyard. It is near Baldwin Park town center with shopping center, many good restaurants, walking/running trails, 2 free fitness centers and 3 community pools. Its zoned schools are all top in Central Florida. It is about 10 mins drive to shopping mall, movie theater, and downtown Orlando. Owner covers lawn maintenance and HOA. It is available August 1st, 2020.

