All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1199 Bennett Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1199 Bennett Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1199 Bennett Road

1199 Bennett Road · (407) 989-0086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1199 Bennett Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2850 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Available 08/01/20 A Beautiful Two Story Home Near Everything - Property Id: 296518

If you would want to have each bed room with its own full bath, a sizable living space in and outside of the house, a better work and life balance by accessing stylish shopping, entertainment, professional fitness facilities, lots restaurants in a walking distance, as well as A gated schools, this house is for you.
This beautiful 3 bd, 3.5 ba, 2 story home is located in the high desirable Baldwin Park community. All 3 bed rooms has its own full bath. It has new refrigerator, microwave, range, & dish washer in kitchen. It has family room, formal dinning, breakfast area. 2 car garage has a good storage space. New paved courtyard. It is near Baldwin Park town center with shopping center, many good restaurants, walking/running trails, 2 free fitness centers and 3 community pools. Its zoned schools are all top in Central Florida. It is about 10 mins drive to shopping mall, movie theater, and downtown Orlando. Owner covers lawn maintenance and HOA. It is available August 1st, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296518
Property Id 296518

(RLNE5841649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Bennett Road have any available units?
1199 Bennett Road has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 Bennett Road have?
Some of 1199 Bennett Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Bennett Road currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Bennett Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Bennett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 Bennett Road is pet friendly.
Does 1199 Bennett Road offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Bennett Road does offer parking.
Does 1199 Bennett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Bennett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Bennett Road have a pool?
Yes, 1199 Bennett Road has a pool.
Does 1199 Bennett Road have accessible units?
No, 1199 Bennett Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Bennett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 Bennett Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1199 Bennett Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity