All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 11986 Lorenza Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11986 Lorenza Ln
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

11986 Lorenza Ln

11986 Lorenza Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11986 Lorenza Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Its town house located at village walk community. Its located in lakenona. Good school. Internet and cable and lawn care/Alarm monitoring included in rent. Near Airport. All shopping very comvinent and close to highway
Ps: price reduced for June move in.

(RLNE4801219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11986 Lorenza Ln have any available units?
11986 Lorenza Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11986 Lorenza Ln have?
Some of 11986 Lorenza Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11986 Lorenza Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11986 Lorenza Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11986 Lorenza Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11986 Lorenza Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11986 Lorenza Ln offer parking?
No, 11986 Lorenza Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11986 Lorenza Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11986 Lorenza Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11986 Lorenza Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11986 Lorenza Ln has a pool.
Does 11986 Lorenza Ln have accessible units?
No, 11986 Lorenza Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11986 Lorenza Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11986 Lorenza Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach