11986 Lorenza Ln

Its town house located at village walk community. Its located in lakenona. Good school. Internet and cable and lawn care/Alarm monitoring included in rent. Near Airport. All shopping very comvinent and close to highway Ps: price reduced for June move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
