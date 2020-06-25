11974 Iselle Drive

Amenities

Spacious 2/2 plus bonus room single story duplex with lawn care, basic cable and internet included located in the desirable Villagewalk at Lake Nona community is on 05/31/19. This is the community you want to call home as it features a 26,000 square foot Town Center, 24-hour state-of the-art Fitness Center, Heated resort-style Swimming Pool, Heated Lap Pool, 6 lighted clay Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Tot Lot, 24-hour Manned gate entrance, Lakeside gazebo and event lawn, Miles of walking paths and pedestrian, bridges, Library/Business center, Card Room, On-site Lifestyle and Activities Director and a Multi-purpose Ballroom. This spacious modernized home has a Mediterranean tile roof, paver driveway and entrance, and a two car garage. Inside you are greeted with modern fixtures and luxurious upgraded tile flooring. The roomy kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as upgraded wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A large dining and living room lead to a screened patio. The patio looks out over the water and it is the perfect space to relax in the evenings. The roomy master bedroom has a spa like master bath with his and hers sinks and a large walk in shower. On the opposite of the home are a bonus room with closet that could be used as an additional bedroom, another bedroom and a full bath. Washer and dryer are included. Pet will be considered. Lease must be submitted to HOA 20 days before move in.

