Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:54 PM

11974 Iselle Drive

11974 Iselle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11974 Iselle Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 2/2 plus bonus room single story duplex with lawn care, basic cable and internet included located in the desirable Villagewalk at Lake Nona community is on 05/31/19. This is the community you want to call home as it features a 26,000 square foot Town Center, 24-hour state-of the-art Fitness Center, Heated resort-style Swimming Pool, Heated Lap Pool, 6 lighted clay Tennis Courts, Basketball Court, Tot Lot, 24-hour Manned gate entrance, Lakeside gazebo and event lawn, Miles of walking paths and pedestrian, bridges, Library/Business center, Card Room, On-site Lifestyle and Activities Director and a Multi-purpose Ballroom. This spacious modernized home has a Mediterranean tile roof, paver driveway and entrance, and a two car garage. Inside you are greeted with modern fixtures and luxurious upgraded tile flooring. The roomy kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as upgraded wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. A large dining and living room lead to a screened patio. The patio looks out over the water and it is the perfect space to relax in the evenings. The roomy master bedroom has a spa like master bath with his and hers sinks and a large walk in shower. On the opposite of the home are a bonus room with closet that could be used as an additional bedroom, another bedroom and a full bath. Washer and dryer are included. Pet will be considered. Lease must be submitted to HOA 20 days before move in.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11974 Iselle Drive have any available units?
11974 Iselle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11974 Iselle Drive have?
Some of 11974 Iselle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11974 Iselle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11974 Iselle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11974 Iselle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11974 Iselle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11974 Iselle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11974 Iselle Drive offers parking.
Does 11974 Iselle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11974 Iselle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11974 Iselle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11974 Iselle Drive has a pool.
Does 11974 Iselle Drive have accessible units?
No, 11974 Iselle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11974 Iselle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11974 Iselle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
