Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available Now! Tastefully renovated and decorated Dover Manor home. Spacious layout, large shaded fully fenced in backyard, screened in patio, formal dining room and living room, split bedrooms, large family room and kitchen. New carpet in the bedrooms and family room. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, restaurants, the 408, and 436.