11958 INAGUA DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

11958 INAGUA DRIVE

11958 Inagua Drive · (407) 846-8846
Location

11958 Inagua Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This is a beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths duplex in desirable Village Walk Gated Community at the heart of Lake Nona. One story floor plan with attached 2 Car garage. Inside, you will find Tiles floor, throughout Living area and Carpets in the bedrooms, patio, granite counters, breakfast bar & stainless appliances. Lots of windows for natural light. Village Walk is a 24-hour attendant gated community with walkways and quaint bridges connecting over the waterways to the town center. Clubhouse with ballroom and library, resort style pool, state of the art fitness center, paved four-mile running/biking trail, cafe/wine/bar/pub, hair salon and gas station for your maintenance free lifestyle. HOA includes lawn, basic cable, internet, alarm monitoring and exterior paint. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11958 INAGUA DRIVE have any available units?
11958 INAGUA DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11958 INAGUA DRIVE have?
Some of 11958 INAGUA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11958 INAGUA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11958 INAGUA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11958 INAGUA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11958 INAGUA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11958 INAGUA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11958 INAGUA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11958 INAGUA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11958 INAGUA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11958 INAGUA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11958 INAGUA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11958 INAGUA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11958 INAGUA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11958 INAGUA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11958 INAGUA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
