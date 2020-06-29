All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

11910 XENIA LANE

11910 Xenia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11910 Xenia Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
conference room
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
DELUXE SINGLE FAMILY HOME with spectacular lake front from two miles from Medical City. This three-bedroom, two-bath with office is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE AND ALARM SYSTEM, LANDSCAPING, GYM and Recreational areas ARE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT.

Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room,Hair salon,Spa,Art Studio and more. The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), four spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with granite surface counter-tops.

Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see it has the almost all the upgrades as the model Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11910 XENIA LANE have any available units?
11910 XENIA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11910 XENIA LANE have?
Some of 11910 XENIA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11910 XENIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11910 XENIA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11910 XENIA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11910 XENIA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11910 XENIA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11910 XENIA LANE offers parking.
Does 11910 XENIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11910 XENIA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11910 XENIA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11910 XENIA LANE has a pool.
Does 11910 XENIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 11910 XENIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11910 XENIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11910 XENIA LANE has units with dishwashers.
