11910 XENIA LANE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system conference room gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

DELUXE SINGLE FAMILY HOME with spectacular lake front from two miles from Medical City. This three-bedroom, two-bath with office is packed with exceptional features and offers a maintenance-free lifestyle. INTERNET and CABLE AND ALARM SYSTEM, LANDSCAPING, GYM and Recreational areas ARE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT.



Inside of this beautiful Community there is a GAS STATION,MINI-SUPERMARKET,DELI and PIZZA Place face to the Pool, Party and Conference Room,Hair salon,Spa,Art Studio and more. The floor plan includes ceramic tile throughout (with carpet in the bedrooms), four spacious bedrooms including master bedroom with generously sized closet, master bathroom with his/hers vanities and separate shower. Kitchen includes stainless appliances with granite surface counter-tops.



Village Walk is a 24-hour guarded and gated community complete with a town center, fitness center, two community pools, tennis courts, and paved biking and walking trails that meander around lovely lakes and and bridges. Must see it has the almost all the upgrades as the model Home.