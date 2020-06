Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool internet access tennis court

This Home is available for showings, like new home in beautiful Village Walk in the Lake Nona Area across 417 from the Medical City.

Resort Style Amenities: 6 tennis Courts, Basketball Court, playground, State of the art fitness Center, Club House, Resort Style Pool, Lap Pool, Gas Station, Convenience store and Much more

Upgraded Kitchen (42" cabinets, granite counter tops, dry bar separate area, stainless steel appliances)

Cable, Hi Speed Internet and Lawn Care Included!