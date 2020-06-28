11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Enjoy a maintenance-free Resort Lifestyle in this stunning, Mediterranean "Cayman" tiled roof town home with a charming front porch and an open great room floor plan with sliding glass doors that open to a lovely screen patio. This spacious town home offers 3 true bedrooms, including downstairs bedroom opening to a covered porch with full adjacent bath, upstairs master retreat with huge walk-in closet and adjoining bath with dual sinks, separate tub and walk-in shower, bright kitchen with solid surface breakfast bar and pantry, Storm panels are included in this solid concrete unit.Set within a 24 hour guarded & gated community complete with town center, 2 community pools, fitness center, tennis courts, paved walking and biking trails among lakes and bridges. Rent includes Cable-Internet, Security System and Lawn-care. This property is located near of Lake Nona's "Medical City"and just minutes to Orlando International Airport (OIA), with quick access to the 417 (Greenway), the 528 (Beachline), the 408 (East-West Expressway).