Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE

11835 James Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11835 James Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy a maintenance-free Resort Lifestyle in this stunning, Mediterranean "Cayman" tiled roof town home with a charming front porch and an open great room floor plan with sliding glass doors that open to a lovely screen patio. This spacious town home offers 3 true bedrooms, including downstairs bedroom opening to a covered porch with full adjacent bath, upstairs master retreat with huge walk-in closet and adjoining bath with dual sinks, separate tub and walk-in shower, bright kitchen with solid surface breakfast bar and pantry, Storm panels are included in this solid concrete unit.Set within a 24 hour guarded & gated community complete with town center, 2 community pools, fitness center, tennis courts, paved walking and biking trails among lakes and bridges. Rent includes Cable-Internet, Security System and Lawn-care. This property is located near of Lake Nona's "Medical City"and just minutes to Orlando International Airport (OIA), with quick access to the 417 (Greenway), the 528 (Beachline), the 408 (East-West Expressway).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE have any available units?
11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11835 JAMES BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
