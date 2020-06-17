All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1122 Nottingham St Orange

1122 Nottingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Nottingham Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Orwin Manor

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1122 Nottingham St Orlando, Fl. 32803 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1122 Nottingham St Orlando, Fl. 32803; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Pets 20lbs and No Section 8 Allowed.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take Mills Avenue North of Princeton St; Left onto Nottingham St

(RLNE5080537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

