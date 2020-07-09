All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1122 E ANDERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1122 E ANDERSON STREET
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

1122 E ANDERSON STREET

1122 Anderson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1122 Anderson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bath unit at an affordable price. Kitchen Pantry, gas stove.Washer dryer hookup. Bathroom has tub. Single car Carport.
Outside storage. Close to downtown, Thornton Park and Lake Eola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 E ANDERSON STREET have any available units?
1122 E ANDERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 E ANDERSON STREET have?
Some of 1122 E ANDERSON STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 E ANDERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1122 E ANDERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 E ANDERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1122 E ANDERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1122 E ANDERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1122 E ANDERSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1122 E ANDERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 E ANDERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 E ANDERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1122 E ANDERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1122 E ANDERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1122 E ANDERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 E ANDERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 E ANDERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach