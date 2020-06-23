All apartments in Orlando
112 S HAMPTON AVENUE
112 S HAMPTON AVENUE

112 S Hampton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

112 S Hampton Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
What an exciting opportunity to live Downtown, walking distance to the Milk District, Lake Eola and more, in this beautiful Mid Century Modern Design! This home has been freshly updated with granite counter tops, new appliances, new paint and new modern luxury flooring throughout. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an inviting Florida Room that can be used as an additional flex space / bonus room. Included is an attached 1 car carport as well as an over sized detached 2 car garage. The backyard is fully fenced and features professionally designed landscaping with custom lighting, providing a relaxing oasis for this Downtown lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE have any available units?
112 S HAMPTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE have?
Some of 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
112 S HAMPTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 S HAMPTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
