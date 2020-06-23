112 S HAMPTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

What an exciting opportunity to live Downtown, walking distance to the Milk District, Lake Eola and more, in this beautiful Mid Century Modern Design! This home has been freshly updated with granite counter tops, new appliances, new paint and new modern luxury flooring throughout. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an inviting Florida Room that can be used as an additional flex space / bonus room. Included is an attached 1 car carport as well as an over sized detached 2 car garage. The backyard is fully fenced and features professionally designed landscaping with custom lighting, providing a relaxing oasis for this Downtown lifestyle.