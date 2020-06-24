All apartments in Orlando
111 N SHINE AVENUE

111 Shine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Shine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Charming Olde Florida, Thornton Park 2 bed 1 bath 1/2 duplex. 5 blocks from Lake Eola in beautiful Downtown Orlando. This first floor unit includes beautiful parquet wood floors throughout and an open dining/living room concept, cute bathroom splits the bedrooms of 10x13 and 10x8. French cut doors and double French doors into the enclosed sunroom with tons of windows and custom tiled floor. Ceiling fans, AC wall units, Washer and dryer provided, off street parking, Lawn Care included. Enjoy the exciting downtown living just steps from restaurants and many events. Available 6-18-20. rent 1100, security 1100 please email for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

