111 N SHINE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Olde Florida, Thornton Park 2 bed 1 bath 1/2 duplex. 5 blocks from Lake Eola in beautiful Downtown Orlando. This first floor unit includes beautiful parquet wood floors throughout and an open dining/living room concept, cute bathroom splits the bedrooms of 10x13 and 10x8. French cut doors and double French doors into the enclosed sunroom with tons of windows and custom tiled floor. Ceiling fans, AC wall units, Washer and dryer provided, off street parking, Lawn Care included. Enjoy the exciting downtown living just steps from restaurants and many events. Available 6-18-20. rent 1100, security 1100 please email for more info.