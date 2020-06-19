111 E WASHINGTON STREET

Amenities
Live, Work, Aspire… is a Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. Aspire provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola. Residents appreciate local amenities such as Orlando Magic Games, Solar Bears Games, Orlando City Soccer Games, Performing Arts, Museums, Theaters, Restaurants, Rooftop Lounges, Cafes, Coffee Shops, an Urban Grocer, Parks, Festivals, Free Bus Services, Car & Bike Shares, Light Rail and much more. Aspire Boast the most Dramatic Rooftop Amenities located on the 29th floor, enjoying a resort pool, hot tub, fitness center and Summer Kitchen with Stunning Panoramic Skyline Views, Overlooking Downtown Orlando & Lake Eola
Rooftop Pool & Hot Tub with Skyline Views
29th Floor Resident Lounge
Fitness Center
Controlled Building Access
Secured Parking
Office Space & Retail Space
Onsite Storage
Stainless Appliances, Washer & Dryers
Granite Counter Tops
10 FT Ceilings
Floor to Ceiling Glass
Balconies & Terraces