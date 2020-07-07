Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:06 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE
10874 Sunset Ridge Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
10874 Sunset Ridge Ln, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Story Townhome, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, one in the first floor and one in the second floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE have any available units?
10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10874 SUNSET RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
