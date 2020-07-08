106 W King Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, available for rent in the heart of College Park. Tucked away on West King Street, you are sure to enjoy your privacy in this cozy home. Original hardwood floors add to the charm of this home, and the screened in patio and fenced in backyard will be the perfect place for you to enjoy your time with family and friends. Just a nice stroll away from all the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.