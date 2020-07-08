All apartments in Orlando
Location

106 King Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, available for rent in the heart of College Park. Tucked away on West King Street, you are sure to enjoy your privacy in this cozy home. Original hardwood floors add to the charm of this home, and the screened in patio and fenced in backyard will be the perfect place for you to enjoy your time with family and friends. Just a nice stroll away from all the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W King Street have any available units?
106 W King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W King Street have?
Some of 106 W King Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W King Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 W King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 W King Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 W King Street offer parking?
No, 106 W King Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 W King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 W King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W King Street have a pool?
No, 106 W King Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 W King Street have accessible units?
No, 106 W King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 W King Street does not have units with dishwashers.

