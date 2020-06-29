All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922

1057 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
2 Bedrm Condo (Tradewinds) For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application

Pets: OK, Up To 40lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1099.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1199.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1199.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1099/mo
1057 S. Hiawassee Road #1922
Orlando, Florida 32835
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: TRADEWINDS (In Metro West)
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft: 836
Year Built: 1989

The Tradewinds Subdivision Recently Won The Community Of Excellence Award
*The Owners Said Price Them Cheap To Rent Quick!
*24/7 On-Site Security
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Valencia
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: 408, 50 & Turnpike
*CONVENIENT To: All Theme Parks
*Water INCLUDED
*RENTER'S/LIABILITY INSURANCE IS REQUIRED AT THIS PROPERTY
*COMMUNITY Racquetball Court
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Tennis Court
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Pools (Two of them!)
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK, Up To 40lbs (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS:
1. From 50, head South on S. Hiawassee Road approximately 2.0 miles, the Tradewinds will be on your Left.
2. From Conroy Rd/Kirkman, head North on Kirkman Rd, travel 2.4 miles, make a Left onto Raleigh St., travel 0.9 miles, make a Right onto S. Hiawassee, travel 0.2 miles and the Tradewinds will be on your Right.
3. From Conroy Rd/S. Hiawassee, just head North on S. Hiawassee Rd., travel exactly 3.0 miles, and the Tradewinds will be on your Left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE1875426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 have any available units?
1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 have?
Some of 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 currently offering any rent specials?
1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 is pet friendly.
Does 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 offer parking?
No, 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 does not offer parking.
Does 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 have a pool?
Yes, 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 has a pool.
Does 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 have accessible units?
Yes, 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 has accessible units.
Does 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 S. Hiawassee Road, #1922 does not have units with dishwashers.
