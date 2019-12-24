1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool tennis court

COZY ONE BEDROOM CONDO AT TRADEWINDS IN METRO WEST - Amazing 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom,Washer and dryer Included.Amenities include two pools and heated spas, a fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails, lakeside gazebo with outdoor kitchen, and picnic areas. MetroWest Golf Club is within ½ a mile. Valencia College West Campus is also within a mile making this place perfect for near campus living. Located in the heart of Metro West, Tradewinds is conveniently located within walking distance of supermarkets, shopping and very close to the 408 Ramps.



Please contact realtor, Yesenia Barrios (321-276-1977) to schedule an appointment to view the unit. If you would like to apply, go to: www.URBAN-O.com/Vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803149)