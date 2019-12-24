All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013

1055 Hiawassee Road · (786) 502-6162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1055 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 - Tradewinds 2013(Ferrer) · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
car wash area
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
COZY ONE BEDROOM CONDO AT TRADEWINDS IN METRO WEST - Amazing 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom,Washer and dryer Included.Amenities include two pools and heated spas, a fitness center, tennis courts, walking trails, lakeside gazebo with outdoor kitchen, and picnic areas. MetroWest Golf Club is within ½ a mile. Valencia College West Campus is also within a mile making this place perfect for near campus living. Located in the heart of Metro West, Tradewinds is conveniently located within walking distance of supermarkets, shopping and very close to the 408 Ramps.

Please contact realtor, Yesenia Barrios (321-276-1977) to schedule an appointment to view the unit. If you would like to apply, go to: www.URBAN-O.com/Vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 have any available units?
1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 have?
Some of 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 currently offering any rent specials?
1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 pet-friendly?
No, 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 offer parking?
No, 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 does not offer parking.
Does 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 have a pool?
Yes, 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 has a pool.
Does 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 have accessible units?
No, 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013 does not have units with dishwashers.
