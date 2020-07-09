All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
105 W Orlando Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

105 W Orlando Street

105 Orlando Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 Orlando Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
105 W Orlando Street College Park - Property Id: 97213

Truly a unique opportunity to live in a BRAND NEW luxury townhome in the heart of College Park! This spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath is 1,780 square feet and boasts beautifully appointed finishes including 10 ft ceilings, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, marble and tile bathrooms, tankless water heater, upgraded lighting fixtures throughout and a 1 car garage. All energy efficient. Large covered lanai to enjoy the natural beauty of college park, all while being walking or biking distance from several dining, retail and grocery options. Also conveniently located two blocks from Princeton Elementary and the I-4 on-ramp.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97213
Property Id 97213

(RLNE5798358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W Orlando Street have any available units?
105 W Orlando Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W Orlando Street have?
Some of 105 W Orlando Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W Orlando Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Orlando Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Orlando Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 W Orlando Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 W Orlando Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 W Orlando Street offers parking.
Does 105 W Orlando Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 W Orlando Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Orlando Street have a pool?
No, 105 W Orlando Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Orlando Street have accessible units?
No, 105 W Orlando Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Orlando Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Orlando Street has units with dishwashers.

