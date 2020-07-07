104 E. Orlando Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this SPACIOUS and open floor plan with wood flooring throughout. You will feel right at home. Spend your weekends and evenings around the campfire located directly outside the back patio. Updated kitchen and bathroom. CUSTOM FINISHES THROUGHOUT!!! SPACIOUS living area, great for entertaining family and friends. AMAZING kitchen highlights, granite counter tops, breakfast bar with storage below and an ample amount of cabinetry and counter space! Lawn Care Included.



MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4 and more. Zoned for Princeton Elementary School, College Park Middle School and Edgewater High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE3434814)