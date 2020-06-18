All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925

1039 Hiawassee Road · (800) 677-5513
Location

1039 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
volleyball court
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Orlando FL! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Orlando FL! Condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - Dixie, and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include clubhouse, volleyball court, and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, a sizable pantry, and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.

The condo has a relaxing patio with scenic views. Full-size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$925.00 Monthly rental price
$925.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18 years old

****Tenant Liability Insurance will be required****

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 have any available units?
1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 have?
Some of 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 currently offering any rent specials?
1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 pet-friendly?
No, 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 offer parking?
No, 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 does not offer parking.
Does 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 have a pool?
No, 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 does not have a pool.
Does 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 have accessible units?
No, 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925 does not have units with dishwashers.
