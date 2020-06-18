1039 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2925

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym ceiling fan

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Orlando FL! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in Orlando FL! Condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - Dixie, and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include clubhouse, volleyball court, and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.



Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, a sizable pantry, and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.



The condo has a relaxing patio with scenic views. Full-size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$925.00 Monthly rental price

$925.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18 years old



****Tenant Liability Insurance will be required****



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history



(RLNE5686950)