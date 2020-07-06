1037 S Hiawassee Rd 2817

Amenities
Tradewinds at Metrowest - Property Id: 174837
Well-appointed condominium community in Metrowest.
This 2 bedrooms 2 bath, bottom floor condo unit has walk-in closets, new ceiling fans, washer & dryer hookup and newly tiled floors through-out. A spacious living room with a sliding glass door leads to a covered patio and a private storage closet.
Amenities include Clubhouse, fitness center, 2 pools & spas, tennis & racquetball courts, Lakeside Gazebo with BBQ grills and a dog walk.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174837
Property Id 174837
(RLNE5521914)