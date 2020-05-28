All apartments in Orlando
1036 N SHINE AVENUE
1036 N SHINE AVENUE

1036 Shine Avenue
Location

1036 Shine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story Townhouse attached on on wall/garage with 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, two car garage, plus den, loft, and large balcony. Gorgeous home with ceramic tile flooring on first level and carpeting upstairs. So many GREEN features help you save money on energy bills. Some of the green features include insulated windows and glass doors, low maintenance landscaping (ground maint included in rent), tank-less gas water heater, gas pilot-less range and oven, gas dryer, central vacuum, energy star appliances, AC uses R410A refrigerant (not Freon). The kitchen is state of the art and has granite counter tops, the 2 car garage comes with opener, the washer/dryer area is on the 2nd level in the loft area. Great neighborhood and great part of town. Check this one out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 N SHINE AVENUE have any available units?
1036 N SHINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 N SHINE AVENUE have?
Some of 1036 N SHINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 N SHINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1036 N SHINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 N SHINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1036 N SHINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1036 N SHINE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1036 N SHINE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1036 N SHINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 N SHINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 N SHINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1036 N SHINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1036 N SHINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1036 N SHINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 N SHINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 N SHINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
