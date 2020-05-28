1036 N SHINE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two story Townhouse attached on on wall/garage with 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, two car garage, plus den, loft, and large balcony. Gorgeous home with ceramic tile flooring on first level and carpeting upstairs. So many GREEN features help you save money on energy bills. Some of the green features include insulated windows and glass doors, low maintenance landscaping (ground maint included in rent), tank-less gas water heater, gas pilot-less range and oven, gas dryer, central vacuum, energy star appliances, AC uses R410A refrigerant (not Freon). The kitchen is state of the art and has granite counter tops, the 2 car garage comes with opener, the washer/dryer area is on the 2nd level in the loft area. Great neighborhood and great part of town. Check this one out today!