1032 W JEFFERSON STREET
1032 W JEFFERSON STREET

1032 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Callahan

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cozy 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment ready for immediate occupancy! This unit features a spacious living room and comfortable bedrooms. Kitchen with appliances included! This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Section 8 ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
1032 W JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1032 W JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 W JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
