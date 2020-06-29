1032 W JEFFERSON STREET

Cozy 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment ready for immediate occupancy! This unit features a spacious living room and comfortable bedrooms. Kitchen with appliances included! This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Section 8 ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
