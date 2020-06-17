All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE

1032 N Fern Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1032 N Fern Creek Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unique opportunity to live downtown near restaurants, shops and schools. Colonial town 1/2 duplex that offers a bonus room and updated living with a newer kitchen, appliances and interior upgrades. Washer and dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have any available units?
1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have?
Some of 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 N FERN CREEK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

