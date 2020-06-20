1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2313

Amenities

First Floor, 2BD/2BA Tradewinds Condo in Metrowest! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 829 sqft condo is located in the Tradewinds community in the Metrowest area of Orlando. Located on the first floor, the condominium offers an expansive feeling with the kitchen open to the living room and dining area. The home has carpet throughout the main living areas and bedrooms, with tile in the kitchen and baths. Off to the right of the kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio, a perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet space.The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just off the living area and includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite full bathroom as well. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes hook-ups for a full-sized washer and dryer, additional storage closet on the patio, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rental amount!



Tradewinds at Metrowest is conveniently located near I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney attractions, downtown Orlando, and is in the heart of Metrowest. Nestled in a lakeside enclave just off Hiawassee Road, Tradewinds is quaint and peaceful yet in the heart of it all!! You will love the atmosphere as you drive towards your new home and the amenities offered are superb!! This community features Private patios and extra storage, linen closets, full size washer and dryer connections, 2 pools and spas, tennis courts, fitness center & racquetball court, and so much more!!! We have 1-2 bedrooms ,and 1-2 bathroom homes available.



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 50 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



