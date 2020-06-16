All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1023 Hiawassee Road · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1023 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4013 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
volleyball court
A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

At 627 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.

Condo is a 1st floor unit, with a relaxing patio and scenic views. Full size washer and dryer connection available for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
