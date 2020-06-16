1023 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym volleyball court

A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.



At 627 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.



Condo is a 1st floor unit, with a relaxing patio and scenic views. Full size washer and dryer connection available for your convenience.