Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court dogs allowed

1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 Available 08/14/20 Tradewinds Community - 2nd floor Condo - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Really nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Metro West area and conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads. This 2nd floor unit features a living room/dining are combo, split bedroom plan, screened balcony with a storage closet, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.

Great complex with a clubhouse, pool and hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts and more!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast bar

Inside Utility with Washer/Dryer

Vaulted Ceiling w/Fans

Split Bedroom

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Screened Balcony

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy.



NO DOGS allowed, 1 cat with $500 deposit $100 non-refundable.



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1997952)