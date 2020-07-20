All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022

1023 Hiawassee Road · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
Location

1023 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
dogs allowed
1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 Available 08/14/20 Tradewinds Community - 2nd floor Condo - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Really nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Metro West area and conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment and major roads. This 2nd floor unit features a living room/dining are combo, split bedroom plan, screened balcony with a storage closet, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar.
Great complex with a clubhouse, pool and hot tub, fitness center, tennis courts and more!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast bar
Inside Utility with Washer/Dryer
Vaulted Ceiling w/Fans
Split Bedroom
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Screened Balcony
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy.

NO DOGS allowed, 1 cat with $500 deposit $100 non-refundable.

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1997952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 have any available units?
1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 have?
Some of 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 currently offering any rent specials?
1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 is pet friendly.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 offer parking?
No, 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 does not offer parking.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 have a pool?
Yes, 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 has a pool.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 have accessible units?
Yes, 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 has accessible units.
Does 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 S. Hiawassee Rd #4022 does not have units with dishwashers.
