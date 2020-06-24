All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1020 ALBA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1020 ALBA DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

1020 ALBA DRIVE

1020 Alba Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1020 Alba Dr, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Available NOW!! COLLEGE PARK cottage 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH upstairs unit features hardwood floors, kitchen and living area. Lawn care and water is included in the rent. Washer/Dryer is located downstairs under the unit. Parking is located in-between the duplexes or on the street. Spacious and well lit unit located near interstate travel, Lake Adair, downtown College Park, and so much more! $35 background/employment verification fee. No dogs, cats are OK under 30 pounds with Landlord approval, $300 non-refundable fee. Measurements are approximate. Tenant to verify. ***$900 is due upfront to hold the unit while background checks are run with remaining due at start of lease. Call or TEXT for further info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 ALBA DRIVE have any available units?
1020 ALBA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 ALBA DRIVE have?
Some of 1020 ALBA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 ALBA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1020 ALBA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 ALBA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 ALBA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1020 ALBA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1020 ALBA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1020 ALBA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 ALBA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 ALBA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1020 ALBA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1020 ALBA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1020 ALBA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 ALBA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 ALBA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach