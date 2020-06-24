1020 ALBA DRIVE

Amenities

Available NOW!! COLLEGE PARK cottage 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH upstairs unit features hardwood floors, kitchen and living area. Lawn care and water is included in the rent. Washer/Dryer is located downstairs under the unit. Parking is located in-between the duplexes or on the street. Spacious and well lit unit located near interstate travel, Lake Adair, downtown College Park, and so much more! $35 background/employment verification fee. No dogs, cats are OK under 30 pounds with Landlord approval, $300 non-refundable fee. Measurements are approximate. Tenant to verify. ***$900 is due upfront to hold the unit while background checks are run with remaining due at start of lease. Call or TEXT for further info!