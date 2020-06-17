1017 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3724

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo located Tradewinds Metrowest! - A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The communitys amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.
Just under 800 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Brand NEW CARPET. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.
Condo has a relaxing patio overlooking a beautiful lake view. Full size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Water included!
Pets Allowed
$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed!!!!
$950.00 Monthly Rent
$950.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
(RLNE2822824)