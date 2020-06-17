1017 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3724

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool volleyball court

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo located Tradewinds Metrowest! - A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The communitys amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.



Just under 800 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Brand NEW CARPET. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.



Condo has a relaxing patio overlooking a beautiful lake view. Full size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Water included!



Pets Allowed

$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed!!!!



$950.00 Monthly Rent

$950.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



(RLNE2822824)