Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1017 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3724

1017 Hiawassee Road · (800) 677-5513
Location

1017 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1017 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 3724 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo located Tradewinds Metrowest! - A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The communitys amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

Just under 800 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Brand NEW CARPET. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.

Condo has a relaxing patio overlooking a beautiful lake view. Full size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.

Water included!

Pets Allowed
$250 pet fee non-refundable, no aggressive breed!!!!

$950.00 Monthly Rent
$950.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

