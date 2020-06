Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bath's,1st-floor corner unit very close to community amenities.This condo is light and bright, with large walk-in closets. The Tradewinds is a lakefront community offering tennis courts, 2 community pools, walking trails surrounded by lush landscaping, clubhouse, volleyball, and a fitness center. Dining and shopping are within distance, short drive to downtown Orlando or area attractions. Section 8 ok.