Orlando, FL
1010 Ola Dr - 2
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

1010 Ola Dr - 2

1010 Ola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Ola Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Go to www.RentinOrangeCounty.com to apply. Updated DUPLEX includes new kitchen cabinets, fresh carpet and paint, new ceiling in living room, new doors and more. This unit does NOT include stove or refrigerator or Central AC system. Bring your own appliances or purchase these two for $350 at $50 per month. Bring your own window AC units to this great 2 bed duplex.

No Pets allowed in this unit.
First month's rent plus deposit is required. Only qualified applicants need apply who have good references from their employer and current landlord.

More details at www.rentinorangecounty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Ola Dr - 2 have any available units?
1010 Ola Dr - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Ola Dr - 2 have?
Some of 1010 Ola Dr - 2's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Ola Dr - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Ola Dr - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Ola Dr - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Ola Dr - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1010 Ola Dr - 2 offer parking?
No, 1010 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Ola Dr - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Ola Dr - 2 have a pool?
No, 1010 Ola Dr - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Ola Dr - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1010 Ola Dr - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Ola Dr - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Ola Dr - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

