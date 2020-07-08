1010 Ola Dr - 2

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Go to www.RentinOrangeCounty.com to apply. Updated DUPLEX includes new kitchen cabinets, fresh carpet and paint, new ceiling in living room, new doors and more. This unit does NOT include stove or refrigerator or Central AC system. Bring your own appliances or purchase these two for $350 at $50 per month. Bring your own window AC units to this great 2 bed duplex.



No Pets allowed in this unit.

First month's rent plus deposit is required. Only qualified applicants need apply who have good references from their employer and current landlord.



More details at www.rentinorangecounty.com.