All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 101 S Eola Dr #621.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
101 S Eola Dr #621
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:38 PM

101 S Eola Dr #621

101 S Eola Dr Unit 621 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 S Eola Dr Unit 621, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
101 S Eola Dr #621 Available 07/01/19 Enjoy the BEST Downtown Orlando Living! Stylish 2/2 Sky Home at 101 Eola ~ 1 Block to Lake Eola! - Enjoy the very best downtown Orlando living has to offer in this 6th story NW corner unit at 101 Eola includes 1 parking spot, with 2nd spot available.

This stylish sky home features floor-to-ceiling windows, custom fabric drapes and sheers, Mahogany wood floors in the living areas and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Spacious master bath with Jacuzzi soaker tub/shower and double vanity. Closet organizer in master bedroom. Bedrooms are separated for maximum privacy, both featuring on-suite bathrooms. Glass enclosed shower in second bathroom. Gourmet kitchen includes SS appliances and granite counters. Exterior balcony.

101 Eola is a small, upscale and boutique-style building in the highly-desired South Eola District of Downtown Orlando, which is nestled between Orlandos Central Business District and Thornton Park.

101 Eola has 24 hour concierge/security, fitness center, pool, hot tub, sauna, club room and gated parking.

Just one block to Lake Eola and walking distance downtown's endless array of shops, restaurants, entertainment, nightlife and the performing arts center. Thornton Park is also just steps away. Owner/Agent.

(RLNE4624266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S Eola Dr #621 have any available units?
101 S Eola Dr #621 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S Eola Dr #621 have?
Some of 101 S Eola Dr #621's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S Eola Dr #621 currently offering any rent specials?
101 S Eola Dr #621 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S Eola Dr #621 pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S Eola Dr #621 is pet friendly.
Does 101 S Eola Dr #621 offer parking?
Yes, 101 S Eola Dr #621 does offer parking.
Does 101 S Eola Dr #621 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 S Eola Dr #621 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S Eola Dr #621 have a pool?
Yes, 101 S Eola Dr #621 has a pool.
Does 101 S Eola Dr #621 have accessible units?
No, 101 S Eola Dr #621 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S Eola Dr #621 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 S Eola Dr #621 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach