101 S Eola Dr #621 Available 07/01/19 Enjoy the BEST Downtown Orlando Living! Stylish 2/2 Sky Home at 101 Eola ~ 1 Block to Lake Eola! - Enjoy the very best downtown Orlando living has to offer in this 6th story NW corner unit at 101 Eola includes 1 parking spot, with 2nd spot available.



This stylish sky home features floor-to-ceiling windows, custom fabric drapes and sheers, Mahogany wood floors in the living areas and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Spacious master bath with Jacuzzi soaker tub/shower and double vanity. Closet organizer in master bedroom. Bedrooms are separated for maximum privacy, both featuring on-suite bathrooms. Glass enclosed shower in second bathroom. Gourmet kitchen includes SS appliances and granite counters. Exterior balcony.



101 Eola is a small, upscale and boutique-style building in the highly-desired South Eola District of Downtown Orlando, which is nestled between Orlandos Central Business District and Thornton Park.



101 Eola has 24 hour concierge/security, fitness center, pool, hot tub, sauna, club room and gated parking.



Just one block to Lake Eola and walking distance downtown's endless array of shops, restaurants, entertainment, nightlife and the performing arts center. Thornton Park is also just steps away. Owner/Agent.



