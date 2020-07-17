All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 101 S. Eola Dr. #515.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
101 S. Eola Dr. #515
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

101 S. Eola Dr. #515

101 Eola Drive · (407) 921-7133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Eola
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
101 S Eola Dr. #515, 1/1 condo in 101Eola - 101 S. Eola Dr. #515; Lovely 1 bedroom in the heart of downtown Orlando is within walking distance to Lake Eola, Thorton Park eateries, shops, and the business district. This freshly painted, light bright unit boasts new laminate in the bedroom and family room and the other common areas are tiled. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and floor to ceiling windows. Stackable washer dryer in unit. Amenities include pool, spa, fitness, business center, and clubroom. Guarded entry to the building. Rent includes water and trash. HOA approval is required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2122728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 have any available units?
101 S. Eola Dr. #515 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 have?
Some of 101 S. Eola Dr. #515's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 currently offering any rent specials?
101 S. Eola Dr. #515 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 pet-friendly?
No, 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 offer parking?
No, 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 does not offer parking.
Does 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 have a pool?
Yes, 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 has a pool.
Does 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 have accessible units?
No, 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 S. Eola Dr. #515 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 101 S. Eola Dr. #515?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity