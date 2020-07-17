Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub sauna

101 S Eola Dr. #515, 1/1 condo in 101Eola - 101 S. Eola Dr. #515; Lovely 1 bedroom in the heart of downtown Orlando is within walking distance to Lake Eola, Thorton Park eateries, shops, and the business district. This freshly painted, light bright unit boasts new laminate in the bedroom and family room and the other common areas are tiled. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and floor to ceiling windows. Stackable washer dryer in unit. Amenities include pool, spa, fitness, business center, and clubroom. Guarded entry to the building. Rent includes water and trash. HOA approval is required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2122728)