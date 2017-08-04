All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
101 S Eola Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

101 S Eola Dr

101 Eola Drive · (917) 963-3566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Orlando, famous for the world-famous Disney World and Universal park, the shopping malls, the golf courses, and the nightlife. 101 S Eola, located in downtown Orlando, in a close district from restaurant avenues and the best entertainment in central Florida. Enjoy a luxury urban living next to Lake Eola. The residence here makes the most of the great location by bringing the outdoors in through floor to ceiling windows. The Studio has a large balcony with a view on the pool, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Building amenities include an awesome clubhouse with two sitting areas and plasma TVs, pool table, resort-style pool, spa, and sauna. Lake Eola is nearby and Thornton Park is only a short walk away. Top of the line finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S Eola Dr have any available units?
101 S Eola Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S Eola Dr have?
Some of 101 S Eola Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S Eola Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 S Eola Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S Eola Dr pet-friendly?
No, 101 S Eola Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 101 S Eola Dr offer parking?
No, 101 S Eola Dr does not offer parking.
Does 101 S Eola Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 S Eola Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S Eola Dr have a pool?
Yes, 101 S Eola Dr has a pool.
Does 101 S Eola Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 S Eola Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S Eola Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S Eola Dr has units with dishwashers.
