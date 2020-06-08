Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE
1009 Rio Grande Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1009 Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home situated in the great city of Orlando. This won't last long! Call now before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE have any available units?
1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 S RIO GRANDE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
