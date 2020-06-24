All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10070 Medallion Bluff Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10070 Medallion Bluff Lane

10070 Medallion Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10070 Medallion Bluff Lane, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,886 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4608926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane have any available units?
10070 Medallion Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10070 Medallion Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane offer parking?
No, 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane has a pool.
Does 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10070 Medallion Bluff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach