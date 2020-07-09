All apartments in Orangetree
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:27 AM

2177 Fairmont Lane

2177 Fairmont Lane · (239) 285-1309
Location

2177 Fairmont Lane, Orangetree, FL 34120
Orange Blossom Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
**APPLICATION PENDING** ANNUAL RENTAL- Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Orange Blossom Ranch
Orange Blossom Ranch located in Naples, east of I-75, this highly amenitized community, features a gated and private location, Resort-style pool with beach-entry and children's water feature, Community center with fitness center, catering kitchen and resident lounge, grassy area complete with shade pavilion, hammocks, cabanas and beach chairs, Spa, 4 Tennis courts, Sand volleyball courts, 2 Bocce ball courts, Basketball courts, 2 Children's playgrounds, and a Community fishing pier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 Fairmont Lane have any available units?
2177 Fairmont Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2177 Fairmont Lane have?
Some of 2177 Fairmont Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 Fairmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2177 Fairmont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 Fairmont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2177 Fairmont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orangetree.
Does 2177 Fairmont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2177 Fairmont Lane offers parking.
Does 2177 Fairmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 Fairmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 Fairmont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2177 Fairmont Lane has a pool.
Does 2177 Fairmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 2177 Fairmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 Fairmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 Fairmont Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 Fairmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2177 Fairmont Lane has units with air conditioning.
