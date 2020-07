Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access new construction online portal playground tennis court

As a resident of Fieldstone Village Apartments you will have access to all of the amenities that OakLeaf Plantation has to offer.

Two multimillion dollar Athletic Centers, that include baseball fields, resort swimming, waterpark, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts and playgrounds.

Within a short walk or bike ride you will find many restaurants and an outdoor shopping center complete with Target, boutique shops and other large national retailers.