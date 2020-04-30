Rent Calculator
447 Newport Drive
447 Newport Drive
·
No Longer Available
Orange Park
Location
447 Newport Drive, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2 Townhome with an attached 2 car garage. Easy access to dining, shopping and I295. Nice deck to enjoy your spring evenings outdoors. Call Weichert Realtors, - The Coffey Group 904-215-4432.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 447 Newport Drive have any available units?
447 Newport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
Orange Park, FL
.
What amenities does 447 Newport Drive have?
Some of 447 Newport Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 447 Newport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
447 Newport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Newport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 447 Newport Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orange Park
.
Does 447 Newport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 447 Newport Drive offers parking.
Does 447 Newport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Newport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Newport Drive have a pool?
No, 447 Newport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 447 Newport Drive have accessible units?
No, 447 Newport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Newport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Newport Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Newport Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 447 Newport Drive has units with air conditioning.
