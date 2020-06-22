All apartments in Orange Park
433 Ralph Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

433 Ralph Street

433 Ralph Street · (904) 998-4527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 Ralph Street, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 433 Ralph Street · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer Home in Beautiful Orange Park! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home features a beautiful kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42'' cabinets, cooking island, pendant lighting, flat-top electric range, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen area! Large master bedroom, HUGE master walk-in closet; stunning master bathroom with garden tub, double vanity and walk-in custom shower. WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED! Inquire today!

*Additional rental fees may apply, please inquire for details.

(RLNE4097410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Ralph Street have any available units?
433 Ralph Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 Ralph Street have?
Some of 433 Ralph Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Ralph Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 Ralph Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Ralph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Ralph Street is pet friendly.
Does 433 Ralph Street offer parking?
No, 433 Ralph Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 Ralph Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Ralph Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Ralph Street have a pool?
No, 433 Ralph Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 Ralph Street have accessible units?
No, 433 Ralph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Ralph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Ralph Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Ralph Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Ralph Street does not have units with air conditioning.
