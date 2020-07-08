All apartments in Orange Park
Find more places like 2223 Hopkins Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange Park, FL
/
2223 Hopkins Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2223 Hopkins Street

2223 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange Park
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2223 Hopkins Street, Orange Park, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,443 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5818799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Hopkins Street have any available units?
2223 Hopkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange Park, FL.
Is 2223 Hopkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Hopkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Hopkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Hopkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange Park.
Does 2223 Hopkins Street offer parking?
No, 2223 Hopkins Street does not offer parking.
Does 2223 Hopkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Hopkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Hopkins Street have a pool?
Yes, 2223 Hopkins Street has a pool.
Does 2223 Hopkins Street have accessible units?
No, 2223 Hopkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Hopkins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Hopkins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Hopkins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 Hopkins Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32073
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Millstone Village
4190 Plantation Oaks Blvd
Orange Park, FL 32065
Gemstone Village
575 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Fieldstone Village
573 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy
Orange Park, FL 32065
Park Village
741 Park Ave
Orange Park, FL 32073
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd
Orange Park, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Orange Park 1 BedroomsOrange Park 2 Bedrooms
Orange Park Apartments with BalconyOrange Park Apartments with Parking
Orange Park Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida